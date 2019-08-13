Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249. The company has a market cap of $299.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

In other news, Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,139.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $44,225. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 542.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.