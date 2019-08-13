Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,582 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,193 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.35% of Citrix Systems worth $45,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

