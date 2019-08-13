Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.38. Cleanaway Waste Management shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 3,567,259 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

In other news, insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal 186,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.