CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an average rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

CCO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $807.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 82,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $425,457.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

