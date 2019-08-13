Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.38. Clearone shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 2,106 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 63.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearone by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clearone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearone by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

