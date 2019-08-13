Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Cut to “Hold” at Laidlaw

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by research analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLSD has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 221,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,869. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.88. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $7.59.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

