CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,213 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.14% of CME Group worth $86,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CME Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,278,000 after buying an additional 603,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,600,000 after buying an additional 355,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CME Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 769,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,677,000 after buying an additional 287,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in CME Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,275,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,500,000 after buying an additional 281,767 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.20. The stock had a trading volume of 708,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $216.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total value of $318,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,363 shares of company stock worth $16,429,225. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.