CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. 151,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,503. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $99,850.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $321,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,453 shares of company stock worth $2,756,535 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.