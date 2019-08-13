Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.42.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $27,820.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $82,359.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.62. 227,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

