CoinFi Market Cap Achieves $660,497.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $660,497.00 and approximately $371,898.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00271616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.59 or 0.01327524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00096412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000435 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, FCoin, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

