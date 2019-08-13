CoinUs Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,695.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. CoinUs has a market cap of $3.66 million and $44,695.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010444 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003637 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

