Coinvest (COIN) Reaches Market Cap of $812,119.00

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Coinvest has a total market capitalization of $812,119.00 and approximately $8,342.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coinvest has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Coinvest token can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinvest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00267858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.01270029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00021285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Coinvest Profile

Coinvest’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st. Coinvest’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ.

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinvest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinvest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.