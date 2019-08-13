Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) to Issue Final Dividend of $2.31

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.31 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ASX:CBA traded down A$0.48 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$79.46 ($56.35). 3,347,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of A$65.23 ($46.26) and a 1 year high of A$83.99 ($59.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$81.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.

In other Commonwealth Bank of Australia news, insider Catherine Livingstone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$73.20 ($51.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,198.00 ($51,913.48).

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

