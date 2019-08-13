Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.412 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

CHCT stock remained flat at $$43.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,937. The stock has a market cap of $843.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $152,960.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.01.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

