Compagnie Parisienne de Chauffage Urbain (EPA:CHAU) Shares Up ∞

Compagnie Parisienne de Chauffage Urbain (EPA:CHAU)’s share price traded up ∞ on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €201.00 ($233.72) and last traded at €201.00 ($233.72), 187 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,000% from the average session volume of 17 shares.

About Compagnie Parisienne de Chauffage Urbain (EPA:CHAU)

Compagnie Parisienne de Chauffage Urbain SA, also known as CPCU, is a France-based company engaged in the supply of central heating network services. It operates in France. The Company’s principal activities include the maintenance, development and operation of a central heating network and the distribution of steam and hot water.

