Comparing Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and BioNano Genomics (OTCMKTS:BNGO)

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Horiba alerts:

9.8% of BioNano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.7% of BioNano Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horiba and BioNano Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $1.57 billion 1.57 N/A N/A N/A BioNano Genomics $12.00 million 1.79 -$18.50 million ($2.61) -0.75

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than BioNano Genomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Horiba and BioNano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioNano Genomics has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 382.40%. Given BioNano Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than Horiba.

Profitability

This table compares Horiba and BioNano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba N/A N/A N/A BioNano Genomics -247.03% -249.06% -91.51%

Summary

BioNano Genomics beats Horiba on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services. The company's Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems segment provides stack gas analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation monitors, and process measurement equipment. Its Medical-Diagnostic Instruments & Systems segment designs, develops, and distributes hematology analyzers, equipment for measuring immunological responses, clinical chemistry analyzers, and blood sugar measurement systems. The company's Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, and residual gas analyzers. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, metal analyzers, Raman fluorescence spectroscopy systems, spectrophotometers, and gratings. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Horiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.