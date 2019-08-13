Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. 67,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,262. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 212,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

