Computershare (ASX:CPU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.97. Computershare shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 3,339,885 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$16.15.

About Computershare (ASX:CPU)

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.