Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Comtech Telecomm. stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.20. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,028. The firm has a market cap of $673.45 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,340 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 183,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

