Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,781,110.54 in Stock

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,076,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781,110.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 5,905,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Conduent Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative net margin of 35.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Conduent by 342.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Conduent by 5.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Conduent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cross Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.