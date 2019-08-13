Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,509. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

