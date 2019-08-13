Contrasting Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) & Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) and Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and Kadmon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquinox Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Kadmon 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kadmon has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 262.35%. Given Kadmon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Aquinox Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and Kadmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquinox Pharmaceuticals N/A -30.13% -28.08% Kadmon -3,974.23% -96.96% -41.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kadmon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and Kadmon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquinox Pharmaceuticals $25.00 million 3.47 -$31.58 million N/A N/A Kadmon $1.40 million 234.27 -$54.25 million ($1.03) -2.46

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kadmon.

Risk & Volatility

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -7.37, meaning that its stock price is 837% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadmon has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals beats Kadmon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers. Its lead product candidate is Rosiptor (Leadership 301), a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. and changed its name to Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2014. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, fibrotic, and psoriasis diseases; KD045, an ROCK inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer; and KD034, a generic formulation of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a genetic liver disease. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and autosomal recessive PKD. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; and Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

