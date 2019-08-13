Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. ValuEngine cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

VLRS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $941.04 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 150,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 56,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

