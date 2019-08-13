Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CLM opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

