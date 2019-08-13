Countrywide (LON:CWD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.09. Countrywide shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 631,329 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CWD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 11.33 ($0.15).

Get Countrywide alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.96.

Countrywide Company Profile (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.