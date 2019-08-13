Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) is Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Covanta makes up about 1.7% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after buying an additional 206,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Covanta by 34.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Covanta by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 146,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 1,313.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Covanta in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Covanta from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,667.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,612 shares of company stock worth $1,122,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. 9,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,959. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

