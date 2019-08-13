Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.02). Covia posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $444.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Covia from $5.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Covia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Shares of CVIA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,823. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77. Covia has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covia by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 600,107 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Covia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

