Cream One Day Volume Hits $4.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Cream has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market cap of $47,400.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00938133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00029144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00242270 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003799 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

