Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULE. Numis Securities initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an add rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,879.63 ($24.56).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 2,178 ($28.46) on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,074 ($27.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 49.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,817.10.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 50 ($0.65) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Electronics will post 12158.9997353 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.19%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

