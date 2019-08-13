Credit Suisse Group Trims Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Target Price to $23.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMP. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 249,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.75 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

