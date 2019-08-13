Critical Comparison: Reven Housing Reit (NASDAQ:RVEN) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NASDAQ:CLDT)

Reven Housing Reit (NASDAQ:RVEN) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Reven Housing Reit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 72.7% of Reven Housing Reit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reven Housing Reit and Chatham Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing Reit $8.91 million 5.58 -$3.15 million N/A N/A Chatham Lodging Trust $324.23 million 2.46 $30.64 million $1.95 8.72

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Reven Housing Reit.

Volatility & Risk

Reven Housing Reit has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reven Housing Reit and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing Reit -38.41% -11.78% -4.48% Chatham Lodging Trust 7.70% 3.16% 1.77%

Dividends

Reven Housing Reit pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reven Housing Reit and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reven Housing Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A Chatham Lodging Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Reven Housing Reit.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Reven Housing Reit on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reven Housing Reit

Reven Housing REIT, Inc., (NASDAQ:RVEN) engages in the acquisition and ownership of portfolios of occupied single family rental properties in the United States. RVEN currently owns and operates SFR's in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas and intends to expand throughout the United States.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

