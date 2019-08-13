Crown Capital Partners Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

TSE:CRWN traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.57. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701. The company has a market cap of $74.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. Crown Capital Partners has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$10.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWN. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crown Capital Partners from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown Capital Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,210.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,210.08.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

