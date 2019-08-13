CryptoVerificationCoin Price Tops $62.68 on Major Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $62.68 or 0.00551234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $35.00 million and approximately $66,534.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004607 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 558,479 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

