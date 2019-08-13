CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Short Interest Update

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSS. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 60,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSS Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CSS Industries by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in CSS Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in CSS Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. 3,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,102. The company has a market cap of $41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. Analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

