Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get Culp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CULP traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $196.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.51. Culp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.29 million. Culp had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $25,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.