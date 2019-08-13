Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,890. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $88.25 million, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,107.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 13,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $83,695.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,319 shares in the company, valued at $544,672.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,588 shares of company stock worth $66,980 and sold 51,423 shares worth $315,809. 39.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

