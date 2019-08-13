Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.84.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.62. 957,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.56. Cummins has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.