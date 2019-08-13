Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

SRV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 3,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,354. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

