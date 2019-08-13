CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Update

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 192,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,011,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 58,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,857,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 649,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 6,343.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,933. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $423.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Partners will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.27%.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

