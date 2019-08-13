Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cyren in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Cyren alerts:

NASDAQ CYRN opened at $1.64 on Monday. Cyren has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cyren had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cyren will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cyren by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 228,037 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Cyren by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 517,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cyren by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cyren by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Read More: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.