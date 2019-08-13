CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.93. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $40,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $49,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $65.46. 518,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.59%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

