Datum (DAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140,071.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $140,071.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00267669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.01277111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

