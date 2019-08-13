DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 14010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

