Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,052.88 ($39.89).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Derwent London to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

Shares of LON:DLN traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,942 ($38.44). The stock had a trading volume of 219,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,040.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

