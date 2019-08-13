Deutsche Bank (DBK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Bank (FRA: DBK) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.60 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.10 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.25 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.25 ($7.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.80 ($9.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.60 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.25 ($7.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.10 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.25 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.90 ($8.02) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.40 ($9.77) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.70 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.25 ($7.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.25 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.40 ($9.77) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.70 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.40 ($9.77) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.38 ($7.42). 23,551,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.85.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

