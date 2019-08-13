Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.16

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 29713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

DLAKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.