Devery Price Down 46.8% Over Last Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Devery token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $111,678.00 and $21.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00269911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.01297752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00097074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,136 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

