DEX (DEX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.76 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $32,825.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded 63% lower against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00269926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.01297116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00095671 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000437 BTC.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

