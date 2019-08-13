Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

DGLY remained flat at $$1.26 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Ally from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

