DigitalPrice Reaches Market Cap of $49,496.00 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $49,496.00 and $2.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalPrice coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DigitalPrice has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004174 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalPrice Coin Profile

DigitalPrice is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

